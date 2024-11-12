'I have a right to pray,' says angry Mboro after being asked to stop praying in court

Speaking to the media later, Mboro defended his actions.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Incredible Happenings Ministries leader pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng expressed frustration after being told to stop praying during his appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Monday.
Mboro, facing charges including kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons and assault, put his hands together and looked up, prompting the magistrate to order him to stop.
The charges stem from an incident in August at Matshediso Primary School in Katlehong, where Mboro and his companions, armed with pangas and a rifle, forcibly took two children, alleged to be Mboro's grandchildren, away from the school. The case has been postponed to November 26 for further investigations.
“What is happening with accused No 1? It seems you’re not listening. Please, you cannot pray while the court is in session. Allow the matter to be postponed if you want to pray or act in a particular way, you can only do so when we are done with the matter,” the magistrate said.
“I’m explaining consequences of failing to appear and you’re looking up as if you’re praying. That is not an appropriate way to do things.”
Speaking to the media later, Mboro defended his actions.
“I have a right [to pray],” he said.
“I did not speak loudly. I didn’t say a word. Did you hear any words? I didn’t say a word, I just bowed my hands. I didn’t know it was a crime, I learnt about it today. Remember I’m faced with injustice and years of my life in jail. I just spent 40 days in jail. If I go to jail for praying, it’s OK. I’ve been there already.
“What I did, I didn’t look at him. I looked up. I didn’t know it was unlawful to not look at the magistrate because when I start looking at him, they will say I’m intimidating him. I didn’t want to have eye contact, I just looked up. Did you hear me say anything loudly?”
He claimed the magistrate misunderstood his actions, saying he was paying attention but couldn't help praying given the severity of the charges.
“I was listening to him when he was giving me the bail conditions. I had to, because Jesus carries my worries and sorrows for me. If I don’t do it, I’ll end up on drugs and violence against the people who beat my children and me.”
