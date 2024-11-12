News

Hunt for man linked to bogus doctor's fraud cases

Leeto Chele escaped from police custody on October 11

12 November 2024 - 13:32
Leeto Kingsley Chele's father, Thabo Isaac Puseletso Chele who is wanted by police.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police are looking for a 60-year-old man in connection with a R1.2m fraud and corruption case against bogus doctor Leeto Chele.

It is alleged that Thabo Isaac Puseletso Chele, like Leeto, targeted and defrauded government employees of their life savings in Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Cpt Tintswalo Sibeko said the fraud and corruption cases were reported in Lyttelton and Pretoria Central police stations. The criminal matters cases occurred in October 2023.

“Chele reportedly targeted female government employees and defrauded them of their life savings,” said Sibeko.

He urged anyone with information regarding the man's whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Lt-Col Masoding Simon Motolla on 082 715 9583 or 071 675 6421 or Crime Stop: 08600 10111.

Sibeko said all information will be treated with confidentiality.

Leeto has been in custody since October 2023 after fraud cases were opened against him in Pretoria.

According to the police, Chele stole a total of R1.26m from his victims in Johannesburg and Pretoria, with R740,000 allegedly defrauded from the five people who opened cases last week.

The largest amount he allegedly stole from an individual was R330,000.

Leeto, who lived in Ruimsig, Roodepoort, had been posing as a doctor and using two SA ID documents claiming he was born in 2006.

Police said he started advertising his business of selling sick notes on social media in 2019.

Leeto escaped from police custody in October 2023 when police took him to his apartment to itemise his assets after the Asset Forfeiture Unit had seized the VW GTI Golf he had bought from the alleged proceeds of crime.

H&M |Summer 2024