News

WATCH | Minister Pemmy Majodina's briefing on water supply challenges in Johannesburg

11 November 2024 - 13:42

Courtesy of SABC

Minister of water and sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, is briefing the media on water supply challenges and interventions in Johannesburg on Monday.

TUT exams postponed due to water crisis

Exams at the Tshwane University of Technology's Soshanguve Campus have been postponed due to the ongoing water crises in the metro.
News
3 hours ago

Joburg gradually restores water to Sandton but South Hills to stay dry for more than 12 days

Frustrated South Hills councillors have lodged a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission.
News
4 days ago

OPINION | Creative thinking needed for electricity and water challenges in the country

SA does not have much inland water, so it is imperative to think deep into the future for solutions. This means elementary water planning, coupled ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024