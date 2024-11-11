News

Two minors drown in excavation hole

Group of children tried to swim inside the pit

11 November 2024 - 09:22
Children were trying to swim in an excavation hole full of water after rainfall. File photo.
Children were trying to swim in an excavation hole full of water after rainfall. File photo.
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Two children aged 10 and 11 drowned in an excavation hole in Ward 16, Thabong Ext 4, Matjhabeng municipality in Free State on Saturday.

This is after a group of children tried to swim inside the pit filled with water after rainfall.

The department of water & sanitation (DWS) and Vaal Central Water (VCW) said community members were alerted by one of the children who was playing with the two deceased children.

They assisted in taking the children out of the hole before an ambulance arrived.

“Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the two children but their efforts were unsuccessful,” said DWS spokesperson Wisane Mavasa.

The two entities conveyed their deepest condolences to the families and promised  the matter would be investigated.

They said they will provide an update once all parties have been consulted, including the project contractor.

“DWS and VCW would like to appeal to members of the community to steer away from areas with trenches as they may pose danger, especially after rainfall, and urge parents to guard their children and to keep them away from water bodies as they pose risks of drowning."

Mavasa said the project is part of the sewer network repair projects in Matjhabeng municipality under the department’s ministerial intervention.

He said VCW is an implementing agent for the department.

TimesLIVE

Toddler drowns: Limpopo police call for more water safety awareness

A child has died in LImpopo after falling into a dustbin that contained water.
News
5 months ago

Mugger runs into sea, hides behind rocks to evade cops and drowns

A cellphone thief drowned after he ran onto a beach and hid behind rocks in Gqeberha to evade pursuing police, Eastern Cape police say.
News
5 months ago

Two boys drown in Hennops River during school excursion

Two pupils from Daveyton Skills School drowned in the Hennops River near Centurion during a school excursion on Monday afternoon.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024