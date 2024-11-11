News

TUT exams postponed due to water crisis

City says reservoirs improving, pumping water

11 November 2024 - 13:42
File photo
File photo
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN

Exams at the Tshwane University of Technology's Soshanguve Campus have been postponed due to the ongoing water crises in the metro.

Students received SMSes at the last-minute on Monday, informing them that their exams have been postponed.

Dear students, exams scheduled for 11/11/2024, Soshanguve Campus, are postponed due to water issues. New exam date will be communicated. Soshanguve Campus Rector,” read the SMS.

Sowetan reached out to TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe, to find out when the exams will be written and whether the institution could not make contingency measures for students to sit for their exams.

Tshisikhawe said: “Yes, we postponed exams due to water crises but now water has been restored ... and we won’t be taking any interviews regarding this issue."

TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe

On Sunday, City of Tshwane said the reservoirs were improving and starting to pump water.

“The Soshaguve L Reservoir is showing signs of increasing. This improvement is against a challenge of consumption while the distribution network is not fully pressured as yet.

“Under the circumstances, the recovery should speed up as more air is released from the line. Meanwhile, some areas have been restored, such as Mabopane Block C (north of Pretoria) and The Reeds (in Centurion),” said Selby Bokaba, the city's spokesperson.

Bokaba said they will keep giving daily updates on the situation.

SowetanLIVE

