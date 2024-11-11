An independent technical expert has 14 days to assess the billing dispute between Eskom and City Power which emanates from billing inconsistencies that were first picked up in 2019.
“We’ve engaged with Eskom in the past, and every time there’s overbilling we discuss it with them. Between 2019 and 2022, we proposed bringing in an independent technical expert to validate the claims, but we couldn’t reach an agreement” City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said
"Eskom then opted to go to court, leading us to where we are now."
Technical expert appointed to assess billing dispute between Eskom and City Power
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Mashava was speaking at a media briefing held at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein on Monday.
The expert is expected to deliver a report on whether there is a billing issue or not by November 25.
Mashava said the disputed bill amounts to R3.4bn.
Eskom published a notice on November 7 saying power supply would be interrupted in Johannesburg due to the city’s outstanding debt.
