SACC rallies Moz churches to pray for the return of peace

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) is pleading will all churches near the Lebombo border post between SA and Mozambique to offer humanitarian support to all people in need.
The SACC, together with the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference, said they stood in solidarity with the people of Mozambique, especially the Christian communities who have been calling for an end to the protests and instead move towards dialogue as a means of finding one another.
The call follows weeks of unrest in the country following the October 9 presidential elections, with protests in Maputo and the border town of Ressano Garcia where trucks were hijacked and used to block the main road between the two countries.
The people of Mozambique have been protesting against election results, which saw the ruling Frelimo extend its 49-year rule with a disputed 70.67% of the vote. Podemos, the opposition party led by Venacio Mondlane, is disputing the results.
The protests have resulted in a loss of life as tear gas and alleged live ammunition are being used by soldiers and the police to disperse the crowds. The violence has seen the Lebombo border closed last week before it was reopened again on Friday.
“We as the SACC are inspired by the work done by the Fellowship Of Christian Councils of Southern Africa and the All Africa Conference of Churches who are all praying for the return of peace and the resolution of the current crisis with no further loss of life or destruction of property,” said Rev Mzwandile Molo, the general secretary of SACC.
He said the needs of the people of Mozambique at this time are varied, and they have a responsibility to pray and act for those in need.
“We are encouraged by the work of all faith communities and civil society in Mozambique who are providing relief and support to those who are stuck between the borders, which have only partially been re-opened. Food security is already a national concern, and the current conflict will only exacerbate the situation,” he said.
An estimated 1.5-million people were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance prior to the start of the elections, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, said Rev Molo.
