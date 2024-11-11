The company paid her back in full after she took her matter to social media with a video explaining her disgust.
Probe into Uber driver who snubbed disabled woman
Man bolts after seeing client in crutches
Image: TOBY MELVILLE / REUTERS
Uber is investigating allegations that one of their drivers refused to pick up a disabled woman because she was using crutches.
The incident happened on Thursday last week when Mulanga Mushasha, 21, was trying to get home from work.
Mushasha, who also has a speech impediment, was accompanied by her boss, and the two were waiting outside the workplace for the ride.
“My boss usually accompanies me to get into my Uber ride so that he can explain to the drivers my condition [speech impediment], and also for safety reasons. When my ride arrived, the driver stopped on the other side of the road, which meant that I had to cross to get to the car.
“My boss asked him to come near to where we were standing as it would have been difficult for me to cross with my crutches. My boss and I waited for the driver to come to us but unfortunately, the driver didn’t do so. He just drove off after seeing my condition,” said Mushasha.
She said although she had already paid R114 for the trip, she was only refunded R10 after reporting the driver to the company.
The company paid her back in full after she took her matter to social media with a video explaining her disgust.
Uber spokesperson Cassie Jaganyi said the company was investigating Mushasha’s complaint.
Secretary-general for Gauteng Chapter National Albinism Task Force Anneline Mathiba told Sowetan that some e-hailing drivers perceived people with a disability as an inconvenience.
“In some cases when they see a person who’s in a wheelchair, they’re like, ‘Oh no, here’s a lot of work’.
“I have a friend who uses a guide dog. I remember we were catching an Uber to go to a photo shoot, and it was a hassle because the driver said the dog would poop in his car. These dogs are very well-behaved and trained. They even wear a service jacket that says 'service dog',” said Mathiba.
She further explained that it must be explained to e-hail drivers that there are people with disabilities that need assistance, because it is difficult for them to catch public taxis or wait in a queue. So Uber is very convenient for them.
Mushasha said the driver’s act reminded her of the first incident she had with an Uber driver when she mentioned to him on the app that she was disabled and asked if he could kindly pick her up from inside [her workplace]. The driver cancelled the ride.
"It made me really sad at first. By the time I realised that it was actually discrimination against me, I felt as though my dignity was stripped off. I felt ashamed, worthless and hurt," said Mushasha.
She said she would continue using Uber despite her bad experience.
