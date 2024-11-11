News

Probe into Uber driver who snubbed disabled woman

Man bolts after seeing client in crutches

11 November 2024 - 07:15
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The incident happened on Thursday last week when Mulanga Mushasha, 21, was trying to get home from work.
The incident happened on Thursday last week when Mulanga Mushasha, 21, was trying to get home from work. 
Image: TOBY MELVILLE / REUTERS

Uber is investigating allegations that one of their drivers refused to pick up a disabled woman because she was using crutches. 

The incident happened on Thursday last week when Mulanga Mushasha, 21, was trying to get home from work. 

Mushasha, who also has a speech impediment, was accompanied by her boss, and the two were waiting outside the workplace for the ride. 

“My boss usually accompanies me to get into my Uber ride so that he can explain to the drivers my condition [speech impediment], and also for safety reasons. When my ride arrived, the driver stopped on the other side of the road, which meant that I had to cross to get to the car.  

“My boss asked him to come near to where we were standing as it would have been difficult for me to cross with my crutches. My boss and I waited for the driver to come to us but unfortunately, the driver didn’t do so. He just drove off after seeing my condition,” said Mushasha.

She said although she had already paid R114 for the trip, she was only refunded R10 after reporting the driver to the company. 

My boss asked him to come near to where we were standing as it would have been difficult for me to cross with my crutches. My boss and I waited for the driver to come to us but unfortunately, the driver didn’t do so. He just drove off after seeing my condition
Mulanga Mushasha

The company paid her back in full after she took her matter to social media with a video explaining her disgust. 

Uber spokesperson Cassie Jaganyi said the company was investigating Mushasha’s complaint.

Secretary-general for Gauteng Chapter National Albinism Task Force Anneline Mathiba told Sowetan that some e-hailing drivers perceived people with a disability as an inconvenience.  

“In some cases when they see a person who’s in a wheelchair, they’re like, ‘Oh no, here’s a lot of work’.

“I have a friend who uses a guide dog. I remember we were catching an Uber to go to a photo shoot, and it was a hassle because the driver said the dog would poop in his car. These dogs are very well-behaved and trained. They even wear a service jacket that says 'service dog',” said Mathiba. 

She further explained that it must be explained to e-hail drivers that there are people with disabilities that need assistance, because it is difficult for them to catch public taxis or wait in a queue. So Uber is very convenient for them.

Mushasha said the driver’s act reminded her of the first incident she had with an Uber driver when she mentioned to him on the app that she was disabled and asked if he could kindly pick her up from inside [her workplace]. The driver cancelled the ride. 

"It made me really sad at first. By the time I realised that it was actually discrimination against me, I felt as though my dignity was stripped off. I felt ashamed, worthless and hurt," said Mushasha. 

She said she would continue using Uber despite her bad experience. 

SowetanLIVE

E-hailing driver siphons R650k from Danish tourist, friends' credit card

Driver roped in his brother in Europe to go on a spending spree at luxury boutique shops.
News
4 days ago

Bolt suspends more than 6,000 drivers over noncompliance, safety issues

E-hailing service Bolt confirmed on Wednesday it blocked more than 6,000 drivers from its app in the past six months for "noncompliance and ...
News
5 months ago

Bolt driver asks court to conceal his ID, says he wants to go back to driving

An e-hailing driver who allegedly stabbed two women in Cape Town appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday.
News
6 months ago

E-hailing driver accused of stabbing two women arrested

Police have arrested a Bolt driver who allegedly stabbed two women in Table View, Cape Town, at the weekend following a dispute over their ...
News
6 months ago

Bolt confirms probe into second 'driver stabbing incident' in Lenasia

E-hailing service Bolt says it will assist a customer with emergency medical expenses after a second reported incident in 48-hours where a driver ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024