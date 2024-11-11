News

Law enforcement volunteers log 25,000 patrol hours, make 75 arrests in three months

By Jim Mohlala - 11 November 2024 - 13:32
Law enforcement auxiliary officers at the scene of a motor vehicle accident in Cape Town.
Image: City of Cape Town

Auxiliary law enforcement officers recorded 25,000 patrol hours and recovered 865 units of alcohol in three months in Cape Town. 

The 320 volunteers, supported by an auxiliary animal control unit, marine unit and a rural safety unit, made 75 arrests and were “worth their weight in gold”, said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

“In the three months between July and September this year, the volunteers logged nearly 25,000 hours of service to complement public safety efforts,” said Smith.  

“During that time they made 75 arrests, recovered two firearms including a shotgun, two imitation firearms and 865 units of alcohol and issued 2,806 fines for bylaw transgressions. The arrests include charges for the possession of contraband, dangerous weapons, possession of suspected stolen vehicles and 10 arrests for breaking and entering by the rural safety team.” 

He said the statistics did not show how many potential crimes were prevented due to the efforts by the volunteers.

“They selflessly give their time and effort, and put their lives on the line, for no reward other than helping to build a safer city, and we applaud their dedication to the cause.” 

He said the auxiliary programme, which dates back to 2013, only had uniformed positions until a few years ago.  

“In the past two years, a lot of work has gone into extending auxiliary opportunities to non-uniform volunteers to assist with administrative functions. They’ll have non-peace officer status.”

TimesLIVE 

