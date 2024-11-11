The Constitutional Court has been unable to hear cases since the beginning of the month due to unreliable water supply in the court building.
According to the office of the chief justice, the exact cause of the ongoing irregular water supply is not known but appears to be generalised in the Hillbrow area where the court is located.
“Water leaks in the court’s water system were also detected, which further impacted water supply in the court. A professional plumber deployed by the department of public works and infrastructure, together with the department of justice and constitutional development, has since addressed the water leaks,” it said.
The office of the chief justice said while the court has a water tank installed for ablution facilities, that backup water supply lasts for only one working day, and the City of Johannesburg is unable to refill it promptly on a daily basis to allow court operations to continue uninterrupted.
“Constitutional Court management is in regular contact with the City of Johannesburg and Rand Water regarding the ongoing water supply challenges in the Hillbrow area and will provide an update when more information comes to light.”
Lack of water in court building arrests Concourt operations
Image: NICOLENE OLCKERS/GALLO IMAGES
