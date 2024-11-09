News

Three suspects nabbed over East London taxi killings

By LULAMILE FENI - 10 November 2024 - 09:40
Police have arrested three suspects in connection with murders that took place in East London.
Image: ISTOCK

Three suspects linked to taxi-related murders in East London have been arrested by a special task team combating serious and violent crime in the Eastern Cape.

On Saturday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the authenticity of a viral video showing the suspects' arrest.

The murders, which occurred between November 2023 and August 2024, claimed the lives of two taxi owners, a taxi driver and a member of a taxi association.

“Two suspects were apprehended at Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg on Friday, while another was arrested in East London on Saturday,” Mathe said.

“Four other suspects seen in the video are being questioned by the SAPS.”

Police seized four pistols and an AK47 from the suspects, which will undergo ballistics testing to determine their connection to the murders and other serious crimes.

“The matter is still under investigation and police will not comment further,” Mathe said.

DispatchLIVE

