Free State suspends food sales by vendors at schools following cases of poisoning

Ban excludes tuck shops approved by SGBs

10 November 2024 - 11:20
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
The department said the pause will allow the conclusion of an investigation into recent cases of food poisoning and to coordinate health and safety compliance.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Free State department of education has suspended all non-school-managed vendor activities on and around school grounds.

The department said the pause will allow the conclusion of an investigation into recent cases of food poisoning and to coordinate health and safety compliance.

While school-owned tuck shops and vendors who operate under strict supervision as approved by school governing bodies are exempted, they must comply with stringent safety protocols.

“The poisoning incidents have raised significant concern, with learners from multiple schools in districts such as Lejweleputswa, Motheo, Thabo Mofutsanyana and Xhariep requiring medical attention and hospitalisation after consuming items purchased from local vendors,” said education MEC Dr Mantlhake Julia Maboya. 

Maboya said they are involving the police and the department of health to enforce compliance of the restrictive measures they have undertaken.  The department of environment, small businesses, trade and industry is also contributing by investigating the sources of the implicated food items.

“School principals must compile detailed lists of all authorised vendors operating on or near school premises. District directors will ensure these lists are submitted to environmental health inspectors for thorough evaluation and inspections.

“The National School Nutrition Programme officials will maintain an ongoing schedule of vendor oversight in coordination with the Department’s head office, to uphold food safety standards,” said Maboya.

On Friday last week, the Gauteng department of education instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food within and around school premises until further notice. The province has also been plagued by cases of food poisoning recently. 

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “In response, we are implementing immediate measures to safeguard the health and well-being of our learners. Schools and SGBs are instructed to closely monitor and regulate vendors, tuckshops, and other outlets that sell food to learners.”

