News

One pupil dies and 21 others hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning

By Rethabile Radebe - 09 November 2024 - 13:25
The Gauteng education department confirmed that a pupil had died, and 21 other pupils were hospitalised and later discharged due to suspected food poisoning in two separate incidents.
The Gauteng education department confirmed that a pupil had died, and 21 other pupils were hospitalised and later discharged due to suspected food poisoning in two separate incidents.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Gauteng education department has confirmed the death of one pupil and the hospitalisation of 21 others from two different schools in the province.

A grade 6 pupil from Thobeka Primary School in Meadowlands reportedly last attended school on November 1. She was believed to be healthy and showing no signs of illness.

In a statement the department said: “Her parent reported that the learner bought snacks from a street vendor on Sunday (November 3), not on school premises. The following Monday, she was absent from school. The parent informed the school she had been hospitalised due to a suspected foodborne illness.”

The pupil later succumbed to the sickness.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department had measures in place to support the bereaved family as well as teachers and staff members affected by the incident. 

In a separate incident at Vuyani Primary in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg 21 pupils were discharged after they were admitted to various health facilities after experiencing stomach cramps on Friday.

“After their school break, the learners were taken to various health facilities for immediate medical attention. All affected learners were discharged later in the afternoon and are in good health.” 

The department confirmed it was investigating the cause of their illness.

TimesLIVE

'Spaza shops not yet linked to children's deaths'

How did the six children from Naledi, Soweto, get in contact with organophosphate [halephirimi]?
News
1 week ago

Outcome of probe to determine who's liable for kids who died of food poisoning – Mthombeni

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni says only the outcome of their investigation will determine if anyone may be held criminally ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | What killed the Naledi children, minister explains

Motsoaledi says the packet of chips found in the pocket of one of the kids did not contain organophosphate which killed them.
News
1 week ago

Pregnant pupil under precautionary observation after 7 fall ill 'from chips'

It is suspected the children fell ill after eating chips they bought from a spaza shop.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024