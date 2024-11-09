The Gauteng education department has confirmed the death of one pupil and the hospitalisation of 21 others from two different schools in the province.
A grade 6 pupil from Thobeka Primary School in Meadowlands reportedly last attended school on November 1. She was believed to be healthy and showing no signs of illness.
In a statement the department said: “Her parent reported that the learner bought snacks from a street vendor on Sunday (November 3), not on school premises. The following Monday, she was absent from school. The parent informed the school she had been hospitalised due to a suspected foodborne illness.”
The pupil later succumbed to the sickness.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said the department had measures in place to support the bereaved family as well as teachers and staff members affected by the incident.
In a separate incident at Vuyani Primary in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg 21 pupils were discharged after they were admitted to various health facilities after experiencing stomach cramps on Friday.
“After their school break, the learners were taken to various health facilities for immediate medical attention. All affected learners were discharged later in the afternoon and are in good health.”
The department confirmed it was investigating the cause of their illness.
TimesLIVE
One pupil dies and 21 others hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning
Image: Veli Nhlapo
