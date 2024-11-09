News

Joburg mayor Dada Morero fires Kabelo Gwamanda, replaces him with Tebogo Nkonkou

By Rethabile Radebe - 09 November 2024 - 19:05
Former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has been fired from his position as Joburg MMC of community development.
Former Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has been fired from his position as Joburg MMC of community development.
Image: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Embattled MMC of community development in Johannesburg Kabelo Gwamanda has been fired with immediate effect from his position by the city's mayor Dada Morero.

In a statement, the mayor's office said: “the decision to discharge Gwamanda is effective immediately and aims to ensure that the city’s service delivery remains uninterrupted and continues to meet the needs of its residents.”

Gwamanda had been placed on special leave after he was arrested last month over allegations of fraud. The 39-year-old former Johannesburg mayor is accused of allegedly running a funeral policy scam that he established in Soweto in 2011 and 2012.

Gwamanda will be replaced by Patriotic Alliance councillor Tebogo Nkonkou. He will fill the role immediately. 

Morero is said to have expressed confidence in Nkonkou, saying the newly appointed MMC was dedicated and committed to ensure that the lives of the residents in the city improved.

“The City of Johannesburg remains steadfast and committed to ensuring continued delivery of quality services to the people through the eyes of residents of Johannesburg.”

TimesLIVE

Background checks are mandatory in any work environment – Cosatu after Gwamada's arrest

Cosatu says the arrest of Joburg MMC of community development Kabelo Gwamanda raises questions about the vetting processes at the municipality.
News
2 weeks ago

Gwamanda's arrest enough for him to step aside – Morero

The mayor of Joburg Dada Morero says fraud charges against a member of his executive, Kabelo Gwamanda, meet the minimum requirements for him to step ...
News
2 weeks ago

Al Jama-ah says it won't act on Gwamanda's arrest for fraud yet

Al Jama-ah says it won't rush to take a decision on the future of its member and former Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda who is currently facing a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024