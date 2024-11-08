We will survive the storm, says Malema

Despite the exit of leaders and MPs in the EFF, party leader Julius Malema remains adamant the red berets will survive the storm.
The latest member to leave the party is Adv Dali Mpofu who said he would be joining former president Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
Mpofu was among members who supported the EFF from its infant days when it was established in 2013.
He will now be reunited with former prominent EFF politicians, including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Shortly after the news of Mpofu's exit, Malema wrote a cryptic note without mentioning names, assuring EFF members the party would not go “anywhere”.
“Only two of your favourites remain and the list will be finalised. They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls, but remember, their souls are long gone. To prevent any potential hurt, it’s crucial to heed the guidance of the leadership. We remain standing and are not going anywhere under a criminal syndicate,” Malema said.
In an interview with the SABC, Mpofu said he would join the MKP.
“After a lot of soul searching, I have taken a decision that I will be joining the MK Party. I am joining the party because I believe it is the vehicle to achieve the much-needed black and progressive unity.”
Mpofu leaves the EFF as it prepares for its elective conference in December.
The exit of EFF members to the MK Party has resulted in the former parliament progressive caucus allies being at odds, with some in the EFF rejecting suggestions that the parties unite to form an opposition bloc.
The MK Party's participation in the May 29 elections cost the EFF as it took over as the party with the third-highest number of votes.
The MK Party received 4,584,864 (14.58%) votes and the EFF 3,090,020 (9.52%).
It also curtailed the EFF's fight for KwaZulu-Natal votes despite it having invested vast resources in its election campaign and launching the EFF manifesto in Durban.
The EFF in the province mustered just 2.56% of the vote, a significant drop from 9.96% in 2019.
TimesLIVE
We will survive the storm, says Malema
Adv Mpofu to join Zuma’s MK Party
Image: SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
TimesLIVE
