WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

08 November 2024 - 11:00

Courtesy of SABC

The murder trial of late soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa, continues on Friday.

Concerns over backlog of serious cases in the country

Rape, murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm top the list of cases contributing to backlogs in the investigations of the ...
1 day ago

Seven arrested overnight for 'vigilante-style executions' in Cape Town

Seven suspects were arrested overnight at their respective hideouts in connection with the vigilante-style execution of three men in Cape Town.
2 days ago

Farmer accused of killing women, throwing bodies into pigsty to apply for bail, co-accused no longer applying

Limpopo farmer Zachariah Olivier, 60, appeared briefly in the Mankweng magistrate's court on Wednesday.
1 day ago

Cop takes his own life after allegedly killing girlfriend and a friend

Police in North West are investigating a double murder, attempted murder and inquest dockets.
4 days ago

