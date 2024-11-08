News

Patriotic Alliance MP resignations: McKenzie pins it on 2026 election preparations

08 November 2024 - 11:33
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Four Patriotic Alliance MPs have resigned after just five months in office.
Four Patriotic Alliance MPs have resigned after just five months in office.
Image: Supplied

Four Patriotic Alliance (PA) MPs have resigned after serving less than five months in office.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed to TimesLIVE the resignations have been processed by parliament. 

Katrina de Bruin, Stacey-Lee Gaby Khojane, Gavin Jonas and Cleo Wilskut handed in their notices from October 23 to November 1.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie said the resignations are part of a larger strategic move before the 2026 local government elections. 

“All card-carrying members of the Patriotic Alliance have been aware for weeks that we have asked half our MPs to resign and a lot of our councillors. We are preparing for 2026 and this is all part of our strategy. We have no crisis,” McKenzie said.

He said the four would not suffer a loss of income.

“The party will pay them because most of them will be doing party work. We can’t destroy people and call ourselves a caring party,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Patriotic Alliance’s youngest MP, Cleo Wilskut, resigns from parliament

Patriotic Alliance spokesperson Steve Motale described Wilskut's resignation as “redeployment”.
News
1 day ago

We will survive the storm, says Malema

Despite the exit of leaders and MPs in the EFF, party leader Julius Malema remains adamant the red berets will survive the storm.
News
4 hours ago

Expelled MKP parliamentarians want court to freeze party and Zuma bank accounts

Ten former MK Party MPs have launched an urgent court application to attach the party's bank accounts and that of its leader Jacob Zuma.
News
1 day ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane bids EFF goodbye

Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is leaving the EFF the party she represented in parliament for the past year.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024