A Mpumalanga pastor has been arrested for being in possession of a reported stolen car 13 years ago.
He was arrested together with his driver and four other people who were in the car.
Acornhoek SAPS in Mpumalanga were conducting a routine patrol near Klaserie Dam when they spotted a vehicle with six occupants coming from the dam.
According to Capt Magonseni Nkosi of Acornhoek police station, the 42-year-old pastor claimed ownership of the vehicle and indicated that he bought the vehicle from a private seller in Acornhoek. He further indicated that he had requested his driver to accompany him with the four members from his congregation to the dam for rituals.
“The vehicle had only one registration plate in front. Members conducted an investigation on the suspicious vehicle, and it was established that the vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, was reported stolen at Maake SAPS in Limpopo back in 2011,” he said.
All six people were arrested for possession of a reported stolen vehicle. The vehicle was seized for further investigation.
The suspects are expected to appear before Acornhoek magistrate's court.
The acting police provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi warned community members to buy vehicles from registered dealers or verify with the authorities before buying vehicles from private sellers.
Pastor, congregants arrested for possession of vehicle stolen 13 years ago
Car was reported stolen in 2011
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
