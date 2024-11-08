News

Man arrested after collision kills five, injures more than 20 on N1

By Kim Swartz - 08 November 2024 - 14:03
Emergency services attended to many patients with injuries. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/checubus

Police have registered a culpable homicide case after an accident involving a bus, minibus and truck on the N1 at De Doorns killed five people and left more than 20 injured in the Western Cape.

“De Doorns police are investigating a culpable homicide case after an accident at about 10.50pm on the N1, De Doorns, where four females and one male died due to injuries sustained," said police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk.

More than 20 others were injured and were transported to a nearby medical facility. 

Van Wyk said a 36-year-old man was arrested and is under police guard in hospital.  

Provincial mobility department spokesperson Muneera Allie said provincial traffic police, police and fire and rescue and emergency medical services attended to the scene.  

Allie said: “The incident is under investigation. The road has been fully reopened to traffic.”

TimesLIVE

