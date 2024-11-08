Labour dispute continues to disrupt Tshwane bus services

Tshwane bus services operations remain interrupted, the city confirmed.
This is after the city warned about disruptions on Thursday afternoon due to an illegal protest by bus drivers believed to be members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).
City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the protesting group was allegedly intimidating some co-workers willing to honour their shifts.
He said the protesting group, which closed the gates of the city’s C De Wet bus depot after unofficially being made aware of the disciplinary committee’s verdict, is part of the 33 bus drivers who are being served with dismissal letters for participating in an unprotected strike in May this year.
About 31 bus drivers affiliated with Samwu will appear before the city’s disciplinary committee after they were charged for participating in an unprotected strike.
Commuters have been requested to make alternative travel arrangements.
Mashigo said: “The city apologises profusely to bus commuters who will be adversely affected by the disruption and advises them to make alternative travel arrangements.”
