Education MEC Matome Chiloane said schools, SGBs, vendors and traders must familiarise themselves with the regulation.
“To further protect learners, schools and SGBs are advised to issue a circular to parents, encouraging them to prepare meals at home instead of providing lunch money, until the relevant authorities issue updated guidelines for food vendors. Additionally, schools are encouraged to engage community organisations, education stakeholders, and small business associations to foster collaborative efforts aimed at preventing further incidents of foodborne illness,” said Chiloane.
Chiloane further said all food vendors and traders must obtain a Certificate of Acceptability by contacting their local Health Department’s Environmental Health Division before selling any food to learners. He said food premises or stalls must be inspected and approved before operating.
"SGBs are responsible for ensuring vendors’ compliance with these regulations, which include verification that all food items are properly barcoded and sourced from reputable suppliers," said the MEC.
Gauteng government suspends sale of food at schools until further notice
Image: Thulani Mbele
The Gauteng education department has instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food within and around school premises until further notice.
The department said this decision was informed by the recent and alarming increase in incidents of foodborne illnesses affecting pupils across various schools in the province.
The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said: "In response, we are implementing immediate measures to safeguard the health and well-being of our learners. Schools and SGBs are instructed to closely monitor and regulate vendors, tuckshops, and other outlets that sell food to learners."
He said in future schools must ensure that only food of nutritional value is sold within or near school premises and that no expired or repackaged food items are sold to learners. He further said schools must make sure that any individual or business selling food to learners complies with Regulation 638 of 22 June 2018, which governs the safety and acceptability of food.
12 pupils from Tamaho Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, remain in hospital. They were part of 110 pupils who complained about stomach cramps after allegedly eating samp at the school on Wednesday.
