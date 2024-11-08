Close, re-register all spaza shops, Mbalula tells GNU

Close all spaza shops and register them anew. And if the owners are found to be in the country illegally, deport them.

This is the call the ANC made on Thursday to the government after the deaths of several children in Gauteng townships allegedly after eating poisonous food bought in local spaza shops.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Thursday said the party and its government should not behave as if they are not in power and called on them to act immediately.

On Wednesday, Sowetan reported that 12 children had died due to food poisoning in a month with many of the deaths reported in Gauteng.

The children died between October 6 and November 3.

Mbalula said the government should immediately move to shut all spaza shops, have them register afresh and permanently close those without proper documentation. Owners should be deported if they are not properly documented.

He said the ANC was saddened by the developments that have affected so many children.

“These tragedies underscore a growing concern over the health, safety and hygiene in shops and food outlets across our communities and highlight the urgent need for regulatory improvements,” said Mbalula.

“To this extent, as the ANC we call on our government to lead the regulation of the spaza shop environment and ensure that all spaza shops close down and register afresh to ensure that we've got the right people serving our communities.”

Mbalula said this should also be used as an opportunity to crack down on illegal immigrants.

“Over and above that, deal with those who are operating illegal spaza shops and those who are illegal in terms of immigration laws,” he said.

“Spaza shops have long played a central role in our local communities. We must stop paying lip service and act.”

Gauteng finance MEC Lebogang Maile said urgent action was needed to curb further deaths as the situation was getting out of control.

“If I had to do things my way, first I would just close everything and then we start from the beginning so that those shops that are not located in proper areas, which are on pavements, shops that have no licences, everyone would have to start from the beginning,” Maile told Newzroom Afrika.

TimesLIVE