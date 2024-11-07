News

WATCH | Woman arrested as she tries to rush Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu at statue unveiling

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 07 November 2024 - 14:31
A woman who tried to rush the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini were seated was escorted away by police at the official unveiling of a statue at King Shaka airport on Thursday
A woman who tried to rush the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini were seated was escorted away by police at the official unveiling of a statue at King Shaka airport on Thursday
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A woman believed to be a guest at the unveiling of a statue of King Shaka at the airport in Durban named after him was arrested as she rushed the stage where President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu were sitting. 

Ramaphosa and the king were the chief guests at the unveiling of the 12m statue of King Shaka, which replaces a previous artwork that apparently made the amaZulu monarch look like a “herdboy”.

Witnesses said the woman disembarked from a shuttle ferrying guests from the airport to a sports field for the ceremony. From there she walked to the front of the stage and climbed the stairs, where she tried to lunge at Ramaphosa and the Zulu monarch before two officers got to her. 

Some witnesses said the woman was demanding to speak to the monarch.

Police officers battled to contain the barefoot woman dressed in a long cream dress who was wearing sunglasses. She managed to hit two of them as she struggled out of their grip before someone from the VIP protection unit joined them. She was then frogmarched out of the area. 

It has not yet been established who the woman's target was.

Police are yet to comment on the incident. 

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa, King Misuzulu unveil 12m statue of King Shaka at Durban airport

Hundreds of dignitaries arrived at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban on Thursday for the unveiling of a statue of the amaZulu monarch ...
News
5 hours ago

King Misuzulu to be first monarch to deliver main address at AfriForum event

The event honours the memory of King Dinuzulu, who spent the last years of his life at Uitkyk farm, Middelburg.
News
3 weeks ago

King Misuzulu’s convoy in minor accident but royal is unhurt

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini's motorcade was involved in a minor accident on the R34 near Vryheid.
News
1 week ago

King Misuzulu speaks against xenophobia

"Let us not abuse and ill-treat foreign nationals. Instead let us show them our ways because we know they come here to look for a better life and we ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tensions at Lebombo boarder as Mozambicans protest against Frelimo ruling party
H&M |Summer 2024