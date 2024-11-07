WATCH LIVE | Dr Nandipha Magudumana challenges her disguised extradition

Nandipha Magudumana is at the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge her disguised extradition on Thursday.

In June, the Free State High Court ruled that Magudumana, who accused the police of abducting her, consented to return to South Africa.

She has argued her arrest in Tanzania in April 2023 with escaped convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, and her extradition to South Africa, were unlawful and invalid.

