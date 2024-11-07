News

Two suspected hitmen 'en route to kill taxi boss' die in shoot-out with police in KZN

By TIMESLIVE - 07 November 2024 - 10:47
Two suspected hitmen were killed in a shoot-out with police in Mahlabatini in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Three firearms were recovered.
Two suspected hitmen were killed in a shoot-out with police in Mahlabatini in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Three firearms were recovered.
Image: Supplied

A continued crackdown on criminals ended in the deaths of two suspected hitmen in a shoot-out with police on Wednesday in Mahlabathini in the Zululand district.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police acted on information about two suspects travelling in a red VW Polo who were allegedly on their way to assassinate a taxi owner in the northern KwaZulu-Natal town.

He said the suspects’ vehicle was spotted driving along the P700 road in Mahlabathini and police used blue lights and sirens to instruct the driver of the vehicle to pull over.

“The driver stopped in the middle of the road. However, in split seconds two occupants of the vehicle got out of the vehicle and opened fire in the direction of the police. Tactical, astute police officers returned fire and a shoot-out ensued.”

Two suspects were killed and police recovered three firearms and ammunition. Preliminary investigations indicate the firearms were reported stolen at Macekane Reserve in Mtunzini in January.

The firearms would be sent for ballistic testing to see if they were linked to any crimes in the province, Netshiunda added.

TimesLIVE

Four suspected taxi hitmen killed in shoot-out with police during car chase

Four suspects wanted for murders related to the taxi industry died during a high-speed vehicle shootout with police in Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal on ...
News
2 days ago

Five killed, five others wounded in Cape shooting

The victims were returning from the Silverstream beach when gunmen opened fire on their vehicles.
News
2 weeks ago

Limpopo cop's arrest over six murders puts spotlight on insurance-related killings

The arrest of a Limpopo police officer over six counts of murder has once again put a spotlight on killings that are believed to have been motivated ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

H&M |Summer 2024
Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila released on bail after fatal crash