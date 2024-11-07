Over a year after the MK Party party’s stellar debut at the polls which altered the political landscape, Mpofu decided to officially join the party.
“There was a time when former president Zuma and I were the only people who knew about this project of the formation of MK because we had discussed after the 2022 conference of the ANC what needed to be done. This discussion took about 12 months.
“After a lot of soul searching, I have taken a decision that I will be joining the MK Party. I am joining the party because I believe it is the vehicle to achieve the much needed black and progressive unity.”
He revealed he has not informed Malema of his intended exit, saying he has tried to reach out to him.
“There is no need to inform anyone at any particular time. There is no bad blood. I'll extend that courtesy after this announcement. I am sure our paths will meet in this difficult journey for unity.
“There is nothing personal at all. There is nothing being done against a particular person, it is something that I am doing for my people.”
TimesLIVE has contacted Mpofu, who has also represented the MK Party in several legal matters in his capacity as senior counsel, for official comment.
MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has confirmed to TimesLIVE that Mpofu is joining the movement.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
'This is nothing personal at all': Dali Mpofu quits red berets for MK Party
He revealed he has not informed Malema of his intended exit, saying he has tried to reach out to him.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Advocate Dali Mpofu is the latest senior leader to ditch Julius Malema's red berets for Jacob Zuma's MK Party.
He is among several EFF leaders who have jumped ship to join former EFF deputy president and now MK Party national organiser Floyd Shivambu, former EFF MP and now MK Party parliamentary whip Mzwanele Manyi and former EFF MP and now MK Party Mpumalanga convener Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Mpofu served as national chairperson of the EFF for five years from 2014, a year after the party's formation.
The long-standing Zuma ally revealed he was joining the MK Party in an exclusive interview with the national broadcaster.
In the SABC interview, he confessed he had played a critical role in the formation of the MK Party alongside Zuma and that the move had been “in the works” for a year.
‘Where’s the crime?’: Dali Mpofu on VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s ‘donations’ testimony
Over a year after the MK Party party’s stellar debut at the polls which altered the political landscape, Mpofu decided to officially join the party.
“There was a time when former president Zuma and I were the only people who knew about this project of the formation of MK because we had discussed after the 2022 conference of the ANC what needed to be done. This discussion took about 12 months.
“After a lot of soul searching, I have taken a decision that I will be joining the MK Party. I am joining the party because I believe it is the vehicle to achieve the much needed black and progressive unity.”
He revealed he has not informed Malema of his intended exit, saying he has tried to reach out to him.
“There is no need to inform anyone at any particular time. There is no bad blood. I'll extend that courtesy after this announcement. I am sure our paths will meet in this difficult journey for unity.
“There is nothing personal at all. There is nothing being done against a particular person, it is something that I am doing for my people.”
TimesLIVE has contacted Mpofu, who has also represented the MK Party in several legal matters in his capacity as senior counsel, for official comment.
MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela has confirmed to TimesLIVE that Mpofu is joining the movement.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
‘Majority of EFF leaders knew I was leaving the party to join MKP’: Floyd Shivambu
EFF MPs ruffled by Floyd Shivambu’s remarks on leaving the red berets
Bongani Baloyi joins Jacob Zuma’s MK Party
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos