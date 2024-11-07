South African truck driver Emanuel Manyange was waiting at the Mozambican border post to clear his cargo when suddenly, a mob attacked him and looted his vehicle full of food in less than 10 minutes.
Manyange was one of few truckers who were allowed to cross into the turbulent Mozambique on Wednesday afternoon after the Lebombo border was partially opened for small vehicles.
However, he did not know what awaited him down the road after he crossed, going to KM4 offices to declare his vehicle and cargo.
'They looted my truck full of food in 10 minutes'
Drivers relive how Moz rioters stole from them
"I was in the truck waiting for my papers to be cleared, and these people appeared out of nowhere and started by hitting the truck's battery, damaging it in the process. They forcefully removed me and took the keys while others looted the truck.
"I had to watch as all the load was looted. When they were done they moved to another truck and looted it too," he told Sowetan on Thursday.
He said the looters also syphoned the diesel from his truck. He had to abandon his vehicle and catch a lift with another trucker whose vehicle was also looted but not damaged.
"We had to move quickly to a safer area to save ourselves" said Manyange.
Talent Shumba, another trucker who was transporting milk to Mozambique, said he watched as looters cleared his truck within a short space of time.
"They didn't beat me up but started looting the truck, taking all the milk while I stood by in disbelief. Most of the trucks had their batteries damaged and diesel stolen so they could not move. It was scary," said Shumba on Thursday.
For the past few days, Mozambicans who are not happy with the recent election results have been protesting in the capital Maputo. The protests moved closer to the Lebombo border at the weekend and truck drivers were blocked.
Mathew Zulu, who was transporting washing powder, said his vehicle was also looted and its batteries damaged.
