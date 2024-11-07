News

Sibanye agrees to wage deal for its gold operations, union says

By Nelson Banya - 07 November 2024 - 08:30
NUM and its rival unions, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Solidarity and UASA were jointly negotiating a new wage deal to replace a three-year agreement that lapsed in June.
NUM and its rival unions, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Solidarity and UASA were jointly negotiating a new wage deal to replace a three-year agreement that lapsed in June.
Image: City Press / Elizabeth Sejake/ File photo

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday it had agreed to a wage deal with Sibanye-Stillwater's gold operations after months of negotiations.

The diversified miner agreed to increase monthly pay for its lowest paid workers by R900, while miners, artisans and officials would get a 5.5% raise, NUM said in a statement.

NUM and its rival unions, Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Solidarity and UASA were jointly negotiating a new wage deal to replace a three-year agreement that lapsed in June.

The one-year agreement is set to be signed in Johannesburg on November 8, NUM said.

Sibanye, Amcu, Solidarity and UASA were not immediately available to comment.

In 2022, Sibanye's gold output plunged 42% after a three-month wage strike.

On Tuesday, Sibanye reported a nearly 300% increase in third-quarter earnings from its gold operations, to R1.35bn from R344m during the same period last year. That was driven by a 24% increase in the gold price, which helped offset the impact of lower production and higher costs.

Reuters

Sibanye-Stillwater's IT systems globally affected by cyberattack

Multinational mining and metals processing group Sibanye-Stillwater says a cyber security attack is affecting its IT systems globally.
News
3 months ago

66 mineworkers remain underground in Kroondal protest: NUM

A total of 66 mineworkers remain underground in an illegal-sit in at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kroondal mine, the National Union of Mineworkers confirmed ...
News
5 months ago

Sibanye reduces planned job cuts after deferring shaft closure

Sibanye-Stillwater on Friday said it had "significantly reduced" the number of job losses from the restructuring of its South African platinum group ...
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

H&M |Summer 2024
Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila released on bail after fatal crash