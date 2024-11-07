News

SA trucker flees attack, hides in the bush

'They were armed with pangas, knobkerries'

07 November 2024 - 20:01
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

“I was attacked with pangas and knobkerries, I grabbed a loaf of bread and ran for 2km into the bush, where I hid for 24 hours.”

This is how Pretoria truck driver Andrew Teme described his escape from a Mozambican mob baying for his blood at Ressano Garcia, a town near the Lebombo border, on Wednesday morning. ..

