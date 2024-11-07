SA trucker flees attack, hides in the bush
'They were armed with pangas, knobkerries'
“I was attacked with pangas and knobkerries, I grabbed a loaf of bread and ran for 2km into the bush, where I hid for 24 hours.”
This is how Pretoria truck driver Andrew Teme described his escape from a Mozambican mob baying for his blood at Ressano Garcia, a town near the Lebombo border, on Wednesday morning. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.