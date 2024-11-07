News

Mpumalanga police arrest protester at Lebombo port of entry

07 November 2024 - 08:30
The protester parked his taxi in front of the gate at the port of entry and allegedly locked himself inside when police reprimanded him.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Mpumalanga police arrested a 49-year-old Mozambican national for public violence at the Lebombo port of entry on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect had parked his taxi in front of the gate at the border post with Mozambique and allegedly locked himself inside when police reprimanded him.

“It is alleged that other people about, believed to be Mozambican nationals, backed their countryman,” police spokesperson Capt Magonseni Nkosi said. 

Police had to use rubber bullets to disperse people who were causing disorder. 

“No injuries reported. The situation was brought under control and no incidents reported thereafter. Police are monitoring the situation, Nkosi said.

For nearly a week, violent post-election protests in Mozambique have occurred all over the country, spreading to the Ressano Garcia/Lebombo border post, where trucks blocked the road.

On Wednesday, international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola confirmed he had a call with his Mozambican counterpart, Verónica Macamo about the security situation in Mozambique after the recent general elections.

