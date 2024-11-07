Motorist bust with 13 guns including high calibre rifles in White River

The SAPS flying squad in White River apprehended a motorist transporting 11 rifles, two handguns and ammunition in the early hours of Thursday.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the driver of a white Toyota bakkie ignored the patrol officers' instructions to stop at 4.30am and attempted to evade them by driving off at high speed. The vehicle was brought to a halt after a chase.
The driver was arrested on charges related to the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
The seized items are: eight AK-47 rifles, one R1 rifle, one R4 rifle, one R5 rifle, one pistol, one revolver, two hand grenades and dozens of rounds of ammunition.
“The swift action taken by our officers has undoubtedly prevented these weapons falling into the wrong hands and potentially causing harm,” Mdhluli said, adding the firearms will undergo ballistic testing.
Community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie praised the officers for apprehending the suspect.
“It is disturbing and worrisome. We don't know where these firearms were destined and what they were going to be used for,” he said, adding he looked forward to learning more as the investigation progressed.
