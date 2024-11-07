I just want to see my children, says Mozambican mom as the unrest intensifies

The partial opening of the Lebombo border on Wednesday saw scores of desperate Mozambicans from SA crossing into their home country to be with their families as the unrest intensifies.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Border Management Authority (BMA) partially opened the gates to small cars, taxis, busses and bakkies carrying perishable food.
Raquel Kumbane, a Mozambican mom who works in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, had been stuck on the SA border for hours and said she was looking forward to getting back home to her young kids. She said despite the heightened unrest, her only wish was to be with her children.
“I want to go home and see my children. You know children are naughty and might get killed. I know going that side [Mozambique] now is dangerous but I have no choice. Home is home and I better die there than in SA. I know I have to travel for more than 150km from the border but as long as I see my children, I will be happy because I can't get hold of them as the government has shut down the telephone network and the internet,” said Kumbane on Thursday morning.
Image: Antonio Muchave
Border officials from Moz flee to SA for safety as violence escalates
The BMA closed the gate again at about 10.30am after the protesters from Mozambique attacked staff members at the Mozambican border gate.
Mozambique has been plagued by post-election protests in Maputo and in Ressano Garcia where trucks were taken away from the drivers and used to block a main road. They are protesting against the October 9 election results which saw the ruling Frelimo extend its 49-year rule with a disputed 70.67% of the vote. PODEMOS, the opposition party led by Venacio Mondlane is contesting the results.
Zacharia Masinga, a protester, told Sowetan that Frelimo had not given them a better life.
“We can't have people who only care about their families and friends for the past 50 years, no. We voted for Venacio Mondlane but we hear that Frelimo have won, it's a lie; they stole the votes. Now we waiting for the march today [Thursday)] in Maputo then we will continue to shut down the country if they don't listen to us,” said Masinga.
SowetanLIVE
