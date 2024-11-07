News

Dangerous inmate escapes from Boksburg prison

07 November 2024 - 09:15
Koena Mashale Journalist
Inmate Martin Jackson, escaped on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

An inmate has escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre.

According to the department of correctional services, inmate Martin Jackson, escaped on Wednesday under circumstances that the department says they are investigating. 

The department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Jackson is serving time for multiple offences. 

“Admitted on April 10, 2015, the escaped inmate is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery, theft, and possession of a firearm with ammunition.

Correctional services has mobilised resources and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Jackson is rearrested and brought back to justice
The department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo

“Correctional services has mobilised resources and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Jackson is rearrested and brought back to justice,” said Nxumalo. 

He said the public is urged to remain vigilant. 

“We are calling upon anyone with information on the escapee’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or a correctional facility.

“Members of the public are also advised not to approach the escapee if spotted, as he may be dangerous,” said Nxumalo. 

SowetanLIVE

