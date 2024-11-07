An inmate has escaped from the Boksburg Correctional Centre.
Dangerous inmate escapes from Boksburg prison
Image: Supplied
“Correctional services has mobilised resources and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Jackson is rearrested and brought back to justice,” said Nxumalo.
He said the public is urged to remain vigilant.
“We are calling upon anyone with information on the escapee’s whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or a correctional facility.
“Members of the public are also advised not to approach the escapee if spotted, as he may be dangerous,” said Nxumalo.
SowetanLIVE
