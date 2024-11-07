News

Border officials from Moz flee to SA for safety as violence escalates

07 November 2024 - 13:34
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist
Shriyara Investments' truck has been looted during the Mozambique protest in Maputo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says 15 officials from Mozambique have fled to SA due to safety concerns.

BMA commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato on Thursday said the Lebombo border to and from Mozambique has been closed after it was partially opened to allow only Mozambicans stuck in SA to get home.

“We have decided to close the Lebombo port of entry after a group of protesters at KM4 started looting trucks and also went to vandalise their working stations.

“They [officials] had to run for their lives to the South African side of the border and seek safety. As it stands, the situation is volatile as we are told that the protesters are moving towards the Ressano Garcia township [close to the border] where they are believed to be going to get transport that is taking them to the main march in Maputo,” said Masiapato.

He said security had been beefed up at the port of entry.

“We have the soldiers, the public order police and the border guards.”

On Tuesday night, violence escalated with cars, trucks and houses belonging to Mozambican border officials being torched.

In October, Mozambicans started taking to the streets in protest against the election results which saw the ruling Frelimo extend its 49-year rule with a disputed 70.67% of the vote.

This is a developing story.

