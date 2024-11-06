World leaders react to Trump’s election
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Congratulations to United States President-Elect @realDonaldTrump on your return to the Presidency. I look forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations across all domains of our cooperation. In the global arena, we look forward to our Presidency of the G20 in 2025, where we will work closely with the US who will succeed us in the G20 Presidency in 2026.
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Prime Minister
Dear Donald and Melania Trump, congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship.
Dear Donald and Melania Trump,— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024
Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!
Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.
This is a huge victory!
In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India
Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closet allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. FromGrowth and security to innovation and tech, i know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.
France President Emmanuel Macron
Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election as US President. For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens.
Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024
Russia’s Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Let’s not forget that we’re talking about an unfriendly country that’s both directly and indirectly involved in a war against our nation. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning China's policy toward the US is consistent, and it will continue to handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation.
Ukrain's Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Congratulations to @realDonaldTrumpon his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together.
SowetanLIVE