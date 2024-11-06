World leaders react to Trump’s election

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Congratulations to United States President-Elect @realDonaldTrump on your return to the Presidency. I look forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations across all domains of our cooperation. In the global arena, we look forward to our Presidency of the G20 in 2025, where we will work closely with the US who will succeed us in the G20 Presidency in 2026.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Prime Minister

Dear Donald and Melania Trump, congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship.