Ramaphosa congratulates Trump on winning US election

By Sowetan Reporter - 06 November 2024 - 14:16
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Donald Trump on his return to the presidency, saying he looks forward to continuing the close relationship between SA and the US.

In a tweet sent this afternoon, Ramaphosa said: "Congratulations to United States president-elect @realDonaldTrump on your return to the presidency.

"l look forward to continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership between our two nations across all domains of our cooperation.

"In the global arena, we look forward to our presidency of the G20 in 2025, where we will work closely with the US who will succeed us in the G20 presidency in 2026."

Trump, 78, defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to return to the White House four years after his loss to president Joe Biden.

