‘Moz protests threatens normal trade with SA’
Riot over disputed election results intensifies
Image: screengrab
As Mozambicans take to the streets against recent presidential elections, there are concerns that should violence escalate it might affect trading between SA and Mozambique.
Economist Bonke Dumisa said the protests need to be contained urgently.
"The protest will not necessarily impact trade for now. We receive a significant amount of LPG (liquid petroleum gas) from Mozambique. It’s transported from Mozambique to SA through underground pipelines. So far, we’ve not encountered any incidents where people interfered with these supplies, unlike what we saw in Angola during conflicts there. However, if protests escalates, we may see issues similar to what’s happening in Cabo Delgado (northern Mozambique), which is something we want to avoid in our supply system," said Dumisa.
Oil-rich Cabo Delgado had experienced insurgency by Isis in recent years.
Late last month, Mozambicans started taking to the streets in protest against the election results which saw the ruling Frelimo extend its 49-year rule with a disputed 70.67% of the vote. Opposition Podemos party has since filed an appeal against the results with the Constitutional Council.
Early this week, protests moved to the Lebombo border with SA but on the side of Mozambique, when angry residents started targeting truck drivers by using their heavy vehicles to block the main road leading in the capital Maputo. By Tuesday, more than 25 trucks were stuck in the middle of the road as keys were taken from drivers.
