Masiapato also advised all travellers to suspend their journey through Lebombo port until further notice and to use alternative routes to Mozambique where feasible.
Masiapato said all its officials are on the ground providing assistance, and seven Mozambican officials from the Mozambican side have requested refuge on the South African side for safety and protection.
Late last month, Mozambicans started taking to the streets in protest against the election results, which saw the ruling Frelimo extend its 49-year rule with a disputed 70.67% of the vote. The Opposition Podemos party has since filed an appeal against the results with the Constitutional Council.
On Monday, the protests escalated close to the border as angry residents started targeting truck drivers by using their heavy vehicles to block the main road leading to the capital Maputo. By Tuesday, more than 25 trucks were stuck in the middle of the road as keys were taken from drivers.
Some motorists heading to SA including trucks are now stuck on the Mozambican side of the border.
Lebombo border temporarily closed due to violent protests
The Border Management Authority (BMA) has temporarily closed the Lebombo border between SA and Mozambique for safety concerns after violent protests escalated on Tuesday night.
Protestors also torched houses belonging to seven officials of the Mozambican customs in the evening.
“The commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato has received reports of vehicles being torched on the Mozambican side of the Lebombo port of entry. Due to these security incidents and in the interest of public safety, the port has been temporarily closed until further notice.
“This decision was made to ensure the safety of all cross-border transporters, travellers, traders and officials operating at the port. The BMA is co-ordinating closely with Mozambican authorities and South African law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation and work towards reopening the port as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Masiapato in a statement on Wednesday morning.
‘Moz protests threatens normal trade with SA’
