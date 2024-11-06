Global reaction to the U.S. presidential election

EMMANUEL MACRON, PRESIDENT OF FRANCE

"Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together just as we knew how to do during four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.," Macron wrote on X.

KEIR STARMER, BRITISH PRIME MINISTER

"Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

MARK RUTTE, SECRETARY-GENERAL OF NATO

"I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO", he said in a post on X.

GIORGIA MELONI, PRIME MINISTER OF ITALY

In a post on X Meloni offered her "most sincere congratulations" to Trump, and said Italy and the United States had an "unshakeable alliance". "It is a strategic bond, which I am certain we will now strengthen even further," she said.

PEDRO SANCHEZ, SPANISH PRIME MINISTER

"Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your victory and your election as 47th President of the US. We will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership", Sanchez said on X.

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT

"I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with President Trump again to advance a strong transatlantic agenda.

"Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens. Millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship."

ANTHONY ALBANESE, PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA

"The election of the President of the United States is always an important moment for the world, for our region and for Australia.

"The United States has long played a leadership role in the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific. Australia will strive to strengthen the co-operation between our two nations in the region."

DMITRY MEDVEDEV, FORMER RUSSIAN PRESIDENT

"Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers–on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organisations," Medvedev, now a senior security official, posted on his official Telegram account.

ABIY AHMED, PRIME MINISTER OF ETHIOPIA

"Congratulations to President Donald Trump on your election victory and comeback. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term," Abiy wrote on X.