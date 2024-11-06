News

Facebook serial rapist given 98 years behind bars

Women lured with job offers

06 November 2024 - 17:35
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A Limpopo serial rapist who used Facebook to lure victims from different parts of SA by promising them jobs only to rape them, was finally arrested after one of his victims shot him using the gun he had threatened her with.

Ronny Maluleke was arrested in hospital in 2021 where he was being treated for a gunshot wound in the leg.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old man was handed a 98-year prison sentence for 19 counts of rape, 12 of robbery with aggravating circumstances and two of housebreaking with intent to rape. 

In handing down the sentence, acting judge Ephraim Makgoba said Maluleke capitalised on the high rate of unemployment to lure the victims to Tzaneen where he attacked them.

National Prosecuting Authority's regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Maluleke pleaded guilty to the crimes.

She said Maluleke promised his victims on Facebook that he had secured security and domestic worker jobs for them.  

His victims  would travel from Johannesburg, Alexandra, Mokopane, Eastern Cape and QwaQwa, Malabi-Dzhangi said.

The NPA welcomes the sentence, the director of public prosecutions, Adv Ivy Thenga, hopes the sentence imposed will deter other perpetrators from committing similar offences, and she still stands firm against gender-based violence.
Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi

"Upon their arrival  in Tzaneen, he would threaten them with a knife and firearm before raping them. He would then rob them of belongings such as money, cellphones and other valuables," she said.

Maluleke was later arrested in hospital after one of the victims shot him in the leg with a firearm that he used to threaten her. 

In his guilty plea statement, Maluleke admitted to entering his victims' homes between 2015 and 2021 during the night where he threatened and robbed them before raping them.

During aggravation of sentence, the prosecutor, Adv Muneiwa Ratshibvumo, said Maluleke took advantage of the vulnerable women who were desperate to find jobs.

"He ruined their lives and violated their dignity," Ratshibvumo  told the court.

Ratshibvumo also stated that Maluleke stripped away the trust the victims had in men, and that they suffered emotionally and [were] devastated after the ordeal.

"The NPA welcomes the sentence, the director of public prosecutions, Adv Ivy Thenga, hopes the sentence imposed will deter other perpetrators from committing similar offences, and she still stands firm against gender-based violence," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

SowetanLIVE

