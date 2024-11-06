Sowetan understands the pupil's father, who is a general worker at the school, had submitted a complaint to the principal.
Dept probes suspected case of sexual abuse at school
He has no business to be near our children – MEC
The Gauteng department of education has sent its officials to Southview High School in Lenasia, south of Joburg, to probe allegations that a teacher sexually harassed a grade 10 pupil.
"He has no business to be near our children," said education MEC Matome Chiloane.
According to Chiloane, the matter was brought to his attention and is under investigation. He said officials were sent to the school on Wednesday.
Sowetan understands the pupil's father, who is a general worker at the school, had submitted a complaint to the principal.
"We are aware [of the incident] together with the HOD [head of department] and issues that are related to sexual violence ... we are allowed to suspend immediately. So we are going to remove the teacher quickly. There is also an element that if the child is underage then it is a police matter as well," said Chiloane.
"Such teachers don't deserve to be near our schools and children, but the facts should first be determined and if the allegations are true, then he should not be near our children at all," he said.
Allegations are that the same teacher faced similar allegations at a school in Orange Farm where he used to teach before joining Southview.
Chiloane could neither confirm nor deny the allegations. However, he said:
"I want to investigate what happened at the previous school, who moved him to this current school, and who was responsible.
"That team will face the consequences [and] everyone who played a part in this man's movement and the damage he has been doing, the carnage ... they will be brought to book. But from my side, we are saying that he has no business to be near our children," Chiloane said.
Chiloane said his department would release a statement soon on the matter.
The chairperson of the school governing body, Sebenzile Mkhonto, said the information she had was that other pupils at Southview had complained about the teacher.
"We are seeking an investigation, and we want justice," she said.
