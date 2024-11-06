Rape, murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm top the list of cases contributing to backlogs in the investigations of the country's cases.
This is according to Tintswalo Masia, deputy business unit leader at the Auditor-General's office, who was making a presentation in parliament on Wednesday.
Rape leads with 5,300 cases, followed by murder with 4,600. Assault had 4,200 cases, while fraud comes at number nine with 1,300 cases.
"While the numbers may not appear significant, it is concerning that victims of sexual offences have to endure waiting periods of over 12 months to obtain justice in a country with a high incidence of sexual offences," said Masia on Wednesday.
"Additionally, a number of cases of sexual assault remain unreported due to the fear of not receiving justice. Therefore, expediting the resolution of these cases would contribute positively to instilling trust in the justice system and encouraging victims to come forward and report such incidents.
“When comparing the current year to the prior year, it was noted that the number of backlog cases increased by 13%, increasing from 33,358 to 37,838. There’s, however, no apparent reason for the significant increase in the number of backlog cases.
"As of 31 March 2024, there were 37,497 backlog cases, increasing to 37,838 by 30 June 2024. The predominant contributors to this backlog are cases originating from the Western Cape and Gauteng.”
Concerns over backlog of serious cases in the country
Postponements, staff shortages some of the causes
She said some suspects in these cases were out on bail, creating significant challenges as they may meet the victims, leading to mental strain.
"Some may even take advantage of this situation to intimidate victims and witnesses or disruption of ongoing investigations. Additionally, there are reports of offenders committing further crimes while on bail. It is crucial to address these issues decisively to protect victims and uphold the integrity of the legal process," said Masia.
Masia said postponements may also be a root cause of backlogs, as over 660,000 postponements were recorded in the period under review.
“The reasons for the postponements fail to shed light on the root causes of the backlogs, raising concerns about the criminal justice system’s strategies to address them, especially given the involvement of multiple stakeholders,” she said.
“Since these cases were registered, there have been 669,732 postponements, resulting in a cumulative delay of 769,765 months, significantly impacting those involved in the postponed cases.”
Masia pointed to misalignment between spending and target achievement in the National Prosecuting Authority, which spent 101.1% of its budget but only achieved 80% of its targets.
She said despite this increased spending, critical targets, including cases related to state capture and asset recovery in corruption matters, were missed due to staffing shortages in the Investigative Directorate and the Asset Forfeiture Unit.
