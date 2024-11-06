Over 100 Gauteng pupils were rushed to hospital on Wednesday after falling ill from a suspected foodborne illness.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said allegations were that the pupils began vomiting and experiencing stomach cramps after eating samp at school during break time.
All the 110 learners are from Tamaho Primary School in Katlehong on the East Rand.
"Emergency services responded swiftly, and all affected learners were transported to various clinics and hospitals for immediate medical attention.
"All 110 learners were hospitalised following the incident, with 98 learners subsequently discharged after receiving medical treatment.
"Twelve learners remain in the hospital under medical supervision as healthcare providers continue to monitor their condition," Mabona said.
110 pupils from Katlehong taken to hospital after falling sick
Children ate samp during break time
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Over 100 Gauteng pupils were rushed to hospital on Wednesday after falling ill from a suspected foodborne illness.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said allegations were that the pupils began vomiting and experiencing stomach cramps after eating samp at school during break time.
All the 110 learners are from Tamaho Primary School in Katlehong on the East Rand.
"Emergency services responded swiftly, and all affected learners were transported to various clinics and hospitals for immediate medical attention.
"All 110 learners were hospitalised following the incident, with 98 learners subsequently discharged after receiving medical treatment.
"Twelve learners remain in the hospital under medical supervision as healthcare providers continue to monitor their condition," Mabona said.
MEC for education Matome Chiloane has expressed "grave concern over the recurrence of such incidents at Gauteng schools".
“It is alarming to witness such cases of foodborne illness affecting our learners. The safety and wellbeing of our learners is our highest priority, and we are committed to working closely with health authorities to understand and address the root causes of these incidents. We wish all recovering learners a speedy return to good health,” said Chiloane.
Mabona said the Gauteng department of education in partnership with the Gauteng department of health were actively monitoring the situation and will provide additional information as the investigation proceeds.
He said they remain committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all learners and will provide psycho-social support to the affected learners, families and the school community.
SowetanLIVE
20 people have died from food poisoning since the start of the year
Pupils fall ill, one dies, after allegedly eating spaza shop snacks
Outcome of probe to determine who's liable for kids who died of food poisoning – Mthombeni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos