Two siblings die hours after eating snacks in Katlehong
Image: Thulani Mbele
Two siblings died last week Wednesday after eating snacks in Katlehong, on the East Rand.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the siblings had experienced complications on Wednesday evening and were declared dead in their home.
On Monday, the duo was among a group of pupils who fell sick due to a food-borne illness at Sonqoba Primary School. However, the siblings were not taken to a medical facility.
“We [the department] were informed on Thursday that they passed on on Wednesday. Some learners were affected by food-borne illness on Monday. They were rushed to a medical facility and all of them were discharged the same day,” said Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona.
“On Tuesday, the majority of the learners were at school, including the children that passed on Wednesday. We were informed by the parents that they [experienced complications] since Monday and on Tuesday they were not well. They explained that they were given money to buy some snacks [on Wednesday]. They consumed that and later in the evening, they passed on. By the time they [parents] called emergency services to come, they [emergency personnel] declared them [dead]. They were not moving.”
He said on Monday, another food poisoning incident was reported at Setsing Primary School and 29 pupils were affected after consuming snacks bought from vendors inside the school premises.
Mabona said parents were up in arms but the department had engaged with them.
Acting premier and MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela is expected to visit the family and that of another child who died due to suspected poisoning on Monday.
This is a developing story.
