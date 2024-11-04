News

Prosecutor, two cops on corruption and extortion charges released on bail

By Ernest Mabuza - 05 November 2024 - 09:43
A prosecutor and two policemen who were arrested on extcortion and corruption charges have been released on bail of R5,000 each. Stock photo.
A prosecutor and two policemen who were arrested on extcortion and corruption charges have been released on bail of R5,000 each. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

The Pretoria magistrate’s court on Monday granted a prosecutor stationed at the Pretoria specialised commercial crime unit, advocate Avinash Ramapararat, and two police officers bail of R5,000 each, 

The court ordered that Ramapararat, 45, Sgt Herman Matsabane Mnguni, 46, and constable Abdul Haig Shaik, 35 not interfere with state witnesses and investigations.   

They are facing two counts of extortion involving R100,000 and R300,000 and two counts of corruption totalling R400,000.

“It is alleged that they extorted money from a businessman who is the complainant in the matter against them,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The businessman was arrested and charged with fraud on June 28.

“After his arrest it is alleged that Ramapararat and Shaik requested the businessman to pay them R300,000 in exchange for his release.”    

The businessman called his business partner who subsequently paid them.       

After persistently being asked for money after his release, the businessman reported the matter to the police.

A trap was set where the complainant paid R100,000 to Mnguni.    

The trap led to the arrest of the two police officers last week. The prosecutor was arrested on Thursday.

TimesLIVE 

Prosecutor, two cops in court to face corruption and extortion charges

Advocate Avinash Ramapararat, a prosecutor stationed at the Pretoria specialised commercial crime unit, and two police officers who allegedly ...
News
3 days ago

Milnerton protection racket: 4 more join cop suspects for questioning

Police officers allegedly demanded money from shopkeepers in Milnerton.
News
4 weeks ago

Four cops arrested over robbery in Llandudno in Cape Town

The first of four suspects was arrested on the same day, and the most recent arrests were made on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila released on bail after fatal crash
Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration