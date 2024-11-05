News

Man who killed girlfriend over lobola money sentenced to life imprisonment

By Botho Molosankwe - 05 November 2024 - 15:07
Louis Serenetra Moyo killed his partner after finding out that she spent the money he had been saving to pay lobola for her.
Louis Serenetra Moyo killed his partner after finding out that she spent the money he had been saving to pay lobola for her.
Image: Supplied/NPA

A security guard who killed his partner after finding out that she spent the money he had been saving to pay lobola for her has been handed a life sentence.

Louis Serenetra Moyo, 49, an undocumented Zimbabwean national, used the bank account of his partner Thobile Grace Khoza to save money that he intended to use to pay lobola for her.

Moyo could not open a bank account as he is in SA illegally.

During the confrontation, Moyo brutally assaulted Khoza using various objects, ultimately stabbing her, and leaving her to bleed to death
Spokesperson for the Gauteng  NPA, Phindi Mjonondwane

However, Khoza spent the money and Moyo killed her on March 12.

Spokesperson for the Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said the couple had been cohabiting since 2020.

Moyo worked as a security guard and his salary was paid into Khoza's back account. He later decided that he wanted to marry Khoza and still used her bank account to save money for lobola.

In March this year, Moyo found out that Khoza had spent the R15,000 he had already saved.

“During the confrontation, Moyo brutally assaulted Khoza using various objects, ultimately stabbing her, and leaving her to bleed to death.

“After the attack, he locked the room and fled the scene. Three days later, on March 15, the landlord discovered Khoza's lifeless and decomposed body after being alerted by an unusual odour and the presence of flies.”

Mjonondwane said police arrested Moyo shortly thereafter and also found him in possession of Khoza's bank card, ID and cellphone.

During the trial at the Johannesburg high court, Moyo pleaded guilty to murder.

“In his plea, Moyo admitted to having committed the heinous act during a fit of rage and acknowledged that his actions were premeditated. However, during closing arguments, the state prosecutor emphasised the senselessness of the violence inflicted upon an innocent woman who had every right to feel safe in her home, yet tragically fell victim to betrayal,” said Mjonondwane.

Delivering the sentence, judge Dario Dosio condemned Moyo’s actions, highlighting a blatant disregard for SA laws and the severe nature of gender-based violence GBV), which has become a significant issue in the country.

Dosio also said it was necessary to impose harsher penalties on perpetrators of such crimes, stating that the judicial system must act decisively to deter violence against women.

He then slapped with life imprisonment for Khoza's murder and an additional six months for being in the country unlawfully.

Mjonondwane said the NPA remains resolute in its commitment to combating and ensuring justice for victims.

“This case serves as a reminder of the urgent need for support services and early intervention to prevent further tragedies stemming from intimate partner violence,” she said.

SowetanLIVE

Man arrested after girlfriend's body discovered in pit toilet

Bloemfontein police have arrested a 34-year-old man for the murder of his 29-year-old girlfriend whose decomposing body was discovered in a pit ...
News
2 days ago

Police search for suspects after dragging and robbing man

Police have traced a car involved in a robbery in Bloemfontein, Free State, and the dragging of a 20-year-old man, but no arrests have been made.
News
1 day ago

Why did policeman shoot my mother?

Five months ago Limpopo police officer Sergeant Nditsheni Vele called Sedzani Mudzhweda and asked for her mother's number as he and his wife would ...
News
11 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila released on bail after fatal crash
Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration