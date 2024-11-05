A KwaZulu-Natal south coast police officer died and another was injured when a colleague “mistakenly” opened fire on them in Port Shepstone on Sunday.
The incident occurred when eight public order police members and the Port Shepstone K-9 unit responded to an alleged domestic violence issue.
“In the course of a tactical manoeuvre, a stun grenade was deployed in one room. Tragically, a misinterpretation of the situation led a female officer to believe her team was under attack, resulting in her discharging a rifle. This led to the death of a colleague and injuries to another,” said police minister spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu called for caution in the execution of operations.
“We have been informed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) that a full investigation is under way to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. We urge Ipid to expedite their inquiries to provide clarity and closure to all affected parties as soon as possible.”
He said the investigation is essential to ensure accountability and learn valuable lessons to prevent similar tragedies.
TimesLIVE
KZN cop accidentally fatally shoots one colleague, leaves another wounded
Image: Elvis Ntombela
