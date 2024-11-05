News

Four suspected taxi hitmen killed in shoot-out with police during car chase

By TIMESLIVE - 05 November 2024 - 10:12
Four suspected hitmen linked to taxi violence died in a shoot-out with police near Mooi River after a high-speed car chase on Monday.
Image: SAPS

Four suspects wanted for murders related to the taxi industry died during a high-speed vehicle shoot-out with police in Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said officers received information about the suspects’ presence in the Mooi River area.

“Police intercepted the suspects’ vehicle on the N3 and signalled for the driver to stop. The driver sped off and took the Hidcote turn-off, joining the R103 towards Estcourt.

“During the high-speed chase, the suspects started firing shots towards the police. To protect themselves and other road users, police returned fire and four suspects were fatally wounded.”

Netshiunda said two firearms and ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects.

He said one suspect was a 40-year-old man wanted in connection with the Bergville shootings of a taxi association chairperson and his deputy in February and June 2024 respectively.

The suspect was also wanted for a Bergville taxi rank shooting in which a taxi owner was shot and a commuter hit by a stray bullet, as well the June 2024 attempted murder of a taxi owner in Winterton.

Netshiunda said the firearms will be sent for ballistic testing for possible links to other violent crimes. 

