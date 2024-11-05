News

20 people have died from food poisoning since the start of the year

Ekurhuleni has high number of cases

05 November 2024 - 11:27
Koena Mashale Journalist
Since January, 20 people have died from food poisoning cases, with a total of 372 reported cases.
Since January, 20 people have died from food poisoning cases, with a total of 372 reported cases.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Since January, 20 people have died from food poisoning cases, with a total of 372 reported cases. 

A majority of these, 190, were recorded in Ekurhuleni. 

The Gauteng MEC for health and wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, and the City of Ekurhuleni’s MMC for developmental planning, Nomadlozi Nkosi, embarked on a food safety compliance blitz, uncovering serious violations on Friday. 

Accompanied by a multidisciplinary team of environmental health experts, a compliance notice was issued to one spaza shop, requiring the owners to rectify violations within five days, said the department in a news bulletin. 

Food poisoning typically results from consuming contaminated food or water, while chemical poisoning, as seen in the recent deaths of children in Soweto, can stem from exposure to hazardous substances like organophosphate chemicals
Department of health

These violations included the mixing of food with cleaning detergents on the same shelves, storing food products on the floor, and poor hygiene practices. 

Another establishment was found to be operating illegally on municipal land, with shop owners sleeping in the shop, compromising hygiene standards.

The shop was closed by authorities where they confiscated unlabelled and expired food products from the shop. 

Another shop received a verbal warning after addressing some compliance issues, including the removal of dented cans and the need for proper labelling of food products. 

Nkomo-Ralehoko stressed the importance of community involvement in ensuring food safety. 

“The issue of foodborne illnesses is a societal one and requires collaboration among all stakeholders. We must all work together to ensure a safer food environment for our families and communities. I call on communities to be vigilant and report noncompliance to local municipalities,” she said. 

The department emphasised the importance of spaza shop owners complying with the law to protect consumers from possible food contamination. 

“Recent incidents of foodborne illnesses have shed light on the distinction between food poisoning and chemical poisoning. 

“Food poisoning typically results from consuming contaminated food or water, while chemical poisoning, as seen in the recent deaths of children in Soweto, can stem from exposure to hazardous substances like organophosphate chemicals,” the department wrote in the bulletin. 

Meanwhile, the acting premier and MEC for roads and transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will conduct an oversight visit to the families of deceased learners and survivors of suspected food poisoning in various incidents in and around schools in Katlehong on Wednesday. 

Three learners have lost their lives, and 32 have been hospitalised and discharged in and around Katlehong in numerous incidents of suspected food poisoning.

SowetanLIVE 

Pupils fall ill, one dies, after allegedly eating spaza shop snacks

Six pupils from Qonce fell ill, and in a separate incident one child died, after they allegedly consumed  snacks bought from two local spaza shops on ...
News
1 day ago

Police deployed to Alex after girl dies from 'poisoning'

Gauteng police had to rush to Alexandra and restore calm on Sunday as tempers flared and residents attempted to  raid tuck shops in the area ...
News
2 days ago

Pregnant pupil under precautionary observation after 7 fall ill 'from chips'

It is suspected the children fell ill after eating chips they bought from a spaza shop.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila released on bail after fatal crash
Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration