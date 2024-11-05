20 people have died from food poisoning since the start of the year

These violations included the mixing of food with cleaning detergents on the same shelves, storing food products on the floor, and poor hygiene practices.
Another establishment was found to be operating illegally on municipal land, with shop owners sleeping in the shop, compromising hygiene standards.
The shop was closed by authorities where they confiscated unlabelled and expired food products from the shop.
Another shop received a verbal warning after addressing some compliance issues, including the removal of dented cans and the need for proper labelling of food products.
Nkomo-Ralehoko stressed the importance of community involvement in ensuring food safety.
“The issue of foodborne illnesses is a societal one and requires collaboration among all stakeholders. We must all work together to ensure a safer food environment for our families and communities. I call on communities to be vigilant and report noncompliance to local municipalities,” she said.
The department emphasised the importance of spaza shop owners complying with the law to protect consumers from possible food contamination.
“Recent incidents of foodborne illnesses have shed light on the distinction between food poisoning and chemical poisoning.
“Food poisoning typically results from consuming contaminated food or water, while chemical poisoning, as seen in the recent deaths of children in Soweto, can stem from exposure to hazardous substances like organophosphate chemicals,” the department wrote in the bulletin.
Meanwhile, the acting premier and MEC for roads and transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will conduct an oversight visit to the families of deceased learners and survivors of suspected food poisoning in various incidents in and around schools in Katlehong on Wednesday.
Three learners have lost their lives, and 32 have been hospitalised and discharged in and around Katlehong in numerous incidents of suspected food poisoning.
SowetanLIVE
20 people have died from food poisoning since the start of the year
Ekurhuleni has high number of cases
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SowetanLIVE
