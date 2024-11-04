A woman who won the second highest lotto jackpot of R103m intends to purchase a new wardrobe with her newfound wealth.
Woman who bagged R103m lotto jackpot intends to purchase new wardrobe
The win is the second-highest in the history of the game and surpasses the R100m jackpot claimed by a Pretoria resident in September
Image: 123RF/tawhy
A woman who won the second highest lotto jackpot of R103m intends to purchase a new wardrobe with her newfound wealth.
“I have always been hopeful that one day I would win a major jackpot. When I received the call from the bank I burst into tears. My daughter was the first person I told,” said the winner.
On Monday, Ithuba announced the woman who won the jackpot in Wednesday's draw claimed her winnings on Friday after being contacted by the bank on Thursday to inform her of her winnings.
The frequent lotto participant selected her numbers via the quick pick option using her banking App with a R160 wager.
The win is the second highest lotto jackpot to be won in the history of the game, surpassing the R100m jackpot claimed by a Pretoria resident in September. In 2018, Ithuba celebrated four winners who shared the R110m lotto jackpot, which remains the highest jackpot to date for the game.
“We are excited to have created another multimillionaire in a deserving participant,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.
“We often speak about our jackpots being life-changing, but the gravity of this statement may be lost on many people. It is almost impossible to quantify what an amount as big as R103m means to an ordinary person and the affect it has on their life. The mental and emotional shift it requires is the reason we provide trauma and financial counselling for all winners above R50,000 as value-added services,” Mabuza said.
According to the National Lottery operator, it is standard procedure for banks to contact the winners who played through their respective banking platforms and won amounts larger than R249,000 to inform them of their win and direct them to visit their nearest Ithuba office, where a simple, yet thorough, claim and validation process is conducted.
